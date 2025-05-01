Scientific Atheism as an Ideological Discipline in Soviet Ukraine

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: Oleg Kyselov is an instructor in the Department of Religious Studies at the University of Alabama. Atheism was part of the official ideology of the USSR; however, scientific atheism as a discipline emerged only after 1954. How did it emerge, develop, and serve party and state structures in Soviet Ukraine? Was it an academic or ideological discipline? Can the research results of Ukrainian scientific atheists be trusted?