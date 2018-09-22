Scientific Illustration: Drawing Plants

press release: Join artist Jacki Whisenant in this workshop that will use FoldScopes (lightweight, portable microscopes that use a smartphone and a stage to see microscopic views of small objects). There are so many amazing things to explore in this world, and it is easy to overlook ones that are seemingly insignificant. Through the lens a tiny seed becomes a sculpture, and a feather becomes a forest. We will take the opportunity to draw some of these objects and appreciate their unique shapes. If we're lucky, we may even find some water bears (Tardigrades)!