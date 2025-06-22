media release: Opera with a Side of Cheese.

Some operas happen in velvet-draped halls with champagne at intermission. This… is not that.

Sconnie Street is Fresco Opera’s latest experiment-slash-love letter to Wisconsin: a Garage opera, performed live in neighborhoods across Madison. It has music. It has heart. It has curds. And yes, it’s unlike anything else you’ll see this summer.

You don’t need to dress up. You don’t need to understand Italian. You just need to show up, sit down, and enjoy something real, funny, and joyfully unexpected.

Lawn chairs encouraged. Cheese sticks not guaranteed, but definitely possible.

Performance Dates:

Saturday, June 21 @ 2pm, 21 La Crescenta Circle Madison

Sunday, June 22 @ 2pm, 30 Millstone Rd. Madison

Saturday, June 28 @ 2pm, 2110 Vilas Ave Madison

Sunday, June 29 @ 2pm, 5013 Hammersley Rd. Madison

FREE to Attend - Donations Welcome!