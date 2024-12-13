Scooby-Doo And a Panto, Too!

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

12/13-28, Bartell Theatre, at 7 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 12/28), and 2 pm, 12/22. $25

media release: Written by Madeline Dooher

Direction and Choreography by Heidi Hakseth

Jinkies! A mysterious Phantom is haunting the Bartell Theatre and it is up to Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang to save the day. Help your favorite cartoon crime solvers uncover the truth and have a whole lot of fun while doing it! IMMATURE AUDIENCES ONLY! PARENTAL DISCRETION DISCOURAGED!

TICKETS FOR KIDS 12 and UNDER will be $10 for any performance.

