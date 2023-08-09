Scoring High: Using Credit Wisely
press release: The Urban League's free Financial Empowerment series of workshops can help you build the budget to achieve those goals, understand and build your credit score, learn about other community resources that can help support your goals, and much more!
All sessions are free and will be held at the Urban League, 2222 S. Park Street. For more information, email vwright@ulgm.org.
