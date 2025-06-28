media release: Join us Saturday, June 28, from 6-10pm at @roomofonesownbooks for Scorpio Market: Succubus SZN! This fully masked and sober 18+ night market will feature artists and makers who embrace pride and pleasure, as well as local community orgs and free workshops. This one is for the freaks!

To support both our mission to promote accessibility and diversity in the arts and the humans behind Scorpio Market, we are suggesting a $5 cover charge at the door. Cover is optional. Masks are required and provided. (We love to use protection!)