media release: Sunday November 23, 2025, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, The Tinsmith | 828 E. Main St. Madison, WI 53703

Scorpio Market is holding its second annual market at The Tinsmith! Our namesake event, this market will be our largest of the year, featuring 60+ artists and local orgs, free workshops, fundraisers, and some extra surprises to celebrate our first anniversary and the community that supported us along the way. Organized by and for local independent artists, Scorpio Market aims to improve vending opportunities and accessibility for BIPOC, queer, disabled, and emerging artists while making a positive impact in our community and beyond.

As always, this event is sober and masks are required and provided. All market activities will be on the beautiful, wheelchair-friendly ground floor of The Tinsmith. Bus stops, a bike path, paid public parking, and a limited amount of free street parking are available nearby.

We can't wait to celebrate one year of Scorpio Market with our amazing community! We hope to see you there.

To keep up with event details, the workshop schedule, and vendor list, follow us on Instagram at @scorpiomarketmadison