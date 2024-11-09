Scorpio Market
to
Wisconsin Masonic Center 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us Saturday, November 9 from 12-4pm at the historic Wisconsin Masonic Center for the first ever Scorpio Market!
This fully masked alternative art market and fundraiser will feature over 40 local artists and community orgs. Organized by and for independent artists, this market aims to improve vending opportunities and accessibility for QTPOC, disabled, and emerging artists while making a positive impact in our community and beyond.