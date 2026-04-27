media release: Can we speak honestly about hurt the church may have caused without dismissing the faith, leaving the church, or minimizing that harm?

Many people have a relationship with the church that holds both hope and tension—and sometimes, real wounds. Is it possible to tell the truth about the church’s failures without losing faith?

Join us for a book launch with Scott Bessenecker to celebrate and engage the ideas in Bad Religion, Good News: An Honest Guide for the Spiritually Disappointed.

The evening will include a conversation with the author, time for audience questions, space for good food, and meaningful discussion.

This gathering offers an opportunity to speak candidly about our experiences, consider what healing might look like, and reflect on what it means to remain in the faith while grappling with disappointment. Together, we will explore how people of faith can move toward wholeness without denying the harm that has been done.

Copies of Bad Religion, Good News will be available for a suggested donation.