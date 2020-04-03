Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
(past pick) If you haven’t witnessed the phenomenon known as Postmodern Jukebox, it’s time to treat yourself. The rotating cast of extraordinary musicians and dancers re-imagines modern pop songs (Radiohead, Taylor Swift, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper) and arranges them into magical, jazz-swing-era tunes. The singers will give you goosebumps, and the tap dancers will knock your socks off. A rotating worldwide touring cast ensures that the experience is different every time. When PMJ was here last, the sold-out crowd was ready to dance. Let’s hope the Orpheum got the memo and will open up some dance space this time around ... Come on, guys!