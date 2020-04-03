Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

(past pick) If you haven’t witnessed the phenomenon known as Postmodern Jukebox, it’s time to treat yourself. The rotating cast of extraordinary musicians and dancers re-imagines modern pop songs (Radiohead, Taylor Swift, Soundgarden, Cyndi Lauper) and arranges them into magical, jazz-swing-era tunes. The singers will give you goosebumps, and the tap dancers will knock your socks off. A rotating worldwide touring cast ensures that the experience is different every time. When PMJ was here last, the sold-out crowd was ready to dance. Let’s hope the Orpheum got the memo and will open up some dance space this time around ... Come on, guys!