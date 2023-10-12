Scott Cook & Pamela Mae

media release: In 2007, Albertan songwriter SCOTT COOK quit his job teaching kindergarten in Taiwan and moved into a minivan. He’s made his living as a troubadour ever since, touring almost incessantly across Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, averaging 150 shows and a dozen summer festivals a year, and releasing seven albums of plainspoken, keenly observant verse along the way. His latest collection Tangle of Souls comes packaged in a cloth-bound, 240-page hardcover book of road stories and ruminations, equal parts introspection and insurrection. The album spent two weeks at #1 on Alberta’s province-wide community radio network CKUA, and earned Scott his third Canadian Folk Music Award nomination, for English Songwriter of the Year. Its second single “Say Can You See” was the second most-played song of 2020 on Folk Alliance International’s folk radio charts, and took top honours for the folk category in both the 2020 UK Songwriting Competition and the 2020 Great American Song Contest. In 2022 he’s touring the album all over North America, believing more than ever that songs can change your life, and your life can change the world.

“Scott Cook has distilled his travels down into songs powered by a sharp eye for imagery, a healthy dose of humanity, and that unforgettable voice, that at the same time intones the rigors of the road and the most comfortable couch you have ever slept on.” — David Francey, 3x Juno-winning songwriter

“Scott Cook’s seventh ‘love letter’ to the world is all strings and beauty, a 12-song agnostic endorsement of love over fear… It doesn’t condemn, it summons to one fire… Of all his records this one simply feels the best. ✭✭✭✭✭” –The Edmonton Journal

“Damn, this is a gorgeous album. Scott Cook’s voice – vocally and lyrically – is as clear-eyed, optimistic, and straightforward as ever… Tangle of Souls is the medicine we could all use right now.” –Rachel Cholst, Adobe and Teardrops

“He sings his heart and soul, … A good eye for imagery, a gentle human touch, a wry sense of humour, a whole lot of integrity, a warm, rugged voice and a bunch of memorable lines… Truly one of Woody Guthrie’s children.” –RnR Magazine

Pamela Mae is frosting on the cake, adding harmonies and a bass line.