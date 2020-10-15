ONLINE: Scott Graham, Margaret Mizushima

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/scottandmargaret/register

press release:

Authors Scott Graham and Margaret Mizushima join us (virtually) to discuss their mystery series: The National Park Mysteries and the Timber Creek K-9 Mysteries!

About MESA VERDE VICTIM (National Parks Mystery)

Mesa Verde Victim, book six in the National Park Mystery Series, released May 15 in ebook form and releasing August 25 in printed book form, is set in Mesa Verde National Park. Hounded by false accusations of murder, archaeologist Chuck Bender and his family risk their lives to track down an unknown killer on the loose in a rugged canyon on the remote western edge of the park, where ancient stone villages and secret burial sites, abandoned centuries ago by the Ancestral Puebloan people, harbor artifacts so rare and precious they’re worth killing over.

About HANGING FALLS (Timber Creek K-9 Mystery)

A deluge has flooded the high ground near Hanging Falls—but heavy rains aren’t the only menace descending on Timber Creek. While on a scouting mission to pinpoint trail damage, officer Mattie Cobb and her K-9 partner Robo stumble upon a body floating at the edge of a lake. Robo catches human scent, which leads to an enigmatic forest-dweller who quickly becomes suspect number one.

With help from veterinarian Cole Walker, Mattie identifies the victim, and discovers an odd religious cult whose dress and manners harken back to the 19th century. As the list of suspects grows, an unexpected visit from members of Mattie’s long-lost family sheds new light on her childhood as they help Mattie piece together details of the fateful night when she was abducted at age two.

The tangled threads of the investigation and family dynamics begin to intertwine—but darkness threatens to claim a new victim before Mattie and Robo can track down the killers.