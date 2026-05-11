from the KHoRM newsletter: June 20, 7 pm (doors at 6) Scott McCaughey, suggested donation $20

Scott the Hoople plays a rare solo show on his way east to play Wilco's Solid Sound Fest. You may know Scott from the Minus 5, the Baseball Project, the Young Fresh Fellows, Filthy Friends, the Miracle 3, Robyn HItchcock's band, REM, and many, many more. And if you don't know him, then you have definitely been missing out!

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.