media release: Scott Spoolman invites you to explore Wisconsin’s many and varied waterways and to learn of how they came to be as they are today. From the placid Mississippi, to waterfalls crashing over hard rock ledges near Lake Superior, to life bursting forth in one of the world’s largest freshwater marshes, these waterways each have a fascinating story to tell. Scott will sample a few of the 19 stories from his book Wisconsin Waters: the Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers, and Waterfalls. He will also address local waterways, and he will include readings from his stories and from the travel guides that follow each story. Copies of the book will be available to purchase after the program.

Scott Spoolman is a science writer who has focused on the environmental sciences, especially those stories of natural science and the environment related to Wisconsin and surrounding states. He grew up in northern Wisconsin and earned a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on science reporting. He has coauthored several editions of a series of environmental science textbooks. His recently published books are Wisconsin Waters: the Ancient History of Lakes, Rivers, and Waterfalls, the award-winning Wisconsin State Parks: Extraordinary Stories of Geology and Natural History, both published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, and Wisconsin Rocks: A Guide to Geologic Sites in the Badger State, published by Mountain Press Publishing Co.