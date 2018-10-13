Scott Spoolman

press release: Wisconsin State Parks connects geologic processes to the current landscape, taking a dramatic and historic look at northwestern Wisconsin’s volcanoes, at the glacial masses that flattened and molded northern Wisconsin, at mountain ranges that rose up and wore away over hundreds of millions of years, and at many other bedrock-shaping phenomena. These stories, as well as to the evolution of flora and fauna and development of human settlement and activities, for a deeper understanding of our state's natural history.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival.