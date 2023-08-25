× Expand courtesy Scott Wilcox Scott Wilcox

media release: Scott Wilcox is a talented musician and songwriter with a sound that blends blues, rock, and folk elements. His journey began in his teenage years, and he has since worked hard to perfect his craft and gain recognition in the music industry. His success has included being featured on the Oprah Winfrey Lifeclass show, winning the Bob Dylan Songwriting Award, and performing at various venues across the country.

His music has been described as heartfelt and authentic, with lyrics that resonate with listeners. In addition to his original music, Scott is known for his crowd-pleasing covers of popular songs from various decades. Scott's live performances are energetic and engaging, showcasing his passion for music and his personal connection with his audience. He has released four albums to date, each highlighting his unique sound and musical growth. Free.