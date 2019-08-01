Scott Yoder, Solid Freex

press release: Scott Yoder Vs. Solid Freex!!! Solid Freex go on first at 8pm sharp!!

Two band bill with each band playing longer than normal (45 min) sets!!! No real antagonism or competitive elbows in the ribs from the bands! Jest lookin' to have a good time and trying to have a snappy event name man, kool yr jets! THIS SHOW WILL BLOW MINDS

SCOTT YODER (Seattle, Annibale Records)

http://scott-yoder.com/

https://www.facebook.com/scottyodermusic/

THEY RULE, if you have not seen them on one of their rare rolls through town, DO NOT MISS THIS!! The best parts of Bowie/T. Rex with pumped up operatic orchestral highs leading into unexpected harmonica solos...fantastic melodies and song writing that go off like a glitter bomb to the brain......

"Seattle's Scott Yoder was a revelation ....looking like an unholy mix of Screaming Lord Sutch and Vincent Price...he played what looked like a tiny organ and often sang into a modified telephone, backed by a band who looked to be plucked from different eras of rock music......The music they played sidestepped punk in favor of dramatic, cinematic glam rock. Yoder held court like the MC in Cabaret, conducting the band and the set like a theatrical presentation. It was mind-blowing" - Matthew Moyer Orlando Weekly

SOLID FREEX

https://solidfreex.bandcamp.com/

The kids are alright, amirite?? First show in a minnit in Madison and last one of the summer!!! We're rolling out some new songs and some older ones to flesh out the longer set!! Also we'll have copies of both tapes and still a small number of shirts left!!! COME HANGGGG

Doors at 7:30, Solid Freex starts at 8pm sharp! ALL AGES!! $8!