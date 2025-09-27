Scrapbooking, Stamping & Crafting Supply Consignment Sale
to
Holiday Inn, Verona 515 W Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!
You'll find supplies for:
~ Scrapbooking/Stamping/Card Making
~ Beading, Jewelry Making
~ Drawing, Painting, Art & School Supplies
~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories including American Girl, Build-a-bear, Barbie, etc.
~ Plus almost any other craft you can think of!
September 27-28, Sat 8-2 and Sun 8-noon (Everything half off on Sunday). Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Madison-Verona, 515 W. Verona Ave, Verona, WI (a few minutes south of Madison).
Free Admission - Everyone Welcome! Cash & Credit Cards Accepted. You can sell too!