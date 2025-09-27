Scrapbooking, Stamping & Crafting Supply Consignment Sale

Holiday Inn, Verona 515 W Verona Ave, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release:  All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!

You'll find supplies for:

~ Scrapbooking/Stamping/Card Making

~ Beading, Jewelry Making

~ Drawing, Painting, Art & School Supplies

~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories including American Girl, Build-a-bear, Barbie, etc.

~ Plus almost any other craft you can think of!

September 27-28, Sat 8-2 and Sun 8-noon (Everything half off on Sunday). Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Madison-Verona, 515 W. Verona Ave, Verona, WI (a few minutes south of Madison).

Free Admission - Everyone Welcome!  Cash & Credit Cards Accepted. You can sell too!

www.greenwhimsy.com

www.facebook.com/GreenWhimsy

Info

Crafts
