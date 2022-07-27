The Scratch-Offs, Darn It, The Kids Are Always Right
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come join us for a chocolatey musical treat.
THE SCRATCH-OFFS is drinking beers in your garage and listening to an old Rolling Stones cassette, but at Mickey's this time.
https://thescratchoffs.bandcamp.com
DARN IT. is a summer afternoon lying out on a cheap floaty in a spring-fed pond with a waterproof boombox.
THE KIDS ARE ALWAYS RIGHT is a mirror maze that never ends--you're trapped inside listening to Dancin' Queen on repeat.
10 PM
No cover
