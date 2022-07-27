The Scratch-Offs, Darn It, The Kids Are Always Right

media release: Come join us for a chocolatey musical treat.

THE SCRATCH-OFFS is drinking beers in your garage and listening to an old Rolling Stones cassette, but at Mickey's this time.

https://thescratchoffs.bandcamp.com

DARN IT. is a summer afternoon lying out on a cheap floaty in a spring-fed pond with a waterproof boombox.

https://darnit.bandcamp.com/

THE KIDS ARE ALWAYS RIGHT is a mirror maze that never ends--you're trapped inside listening to Dancin' Queen on repeat.

10 PM

No cover

Mickey's Tavern