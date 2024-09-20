The Scratch-Offs, Raddish, Blue Herons, DJ Axolotl

media release: It's the annual Willy St. Fair pre-party, Graciously hosted by our rock comrades at THE WISCO - WORT's 9th Rock Party there, and we're Super Fired-up!

WORT is honored to have 3 outstanding local bands donating their talent for this Musicians for WORT fundraiser:

The BLUE HERONS kick off the night - veteran garage rock heroes dishin' out some solid & acclaimed songs. The Herons only play a few times a year, so git yer booty there early!

Next up - RADDISH will keep the party in high gear with their indie dance-rock sound. They're releasing a new EP soon, so expect some new tunes ~ Can't Wait!

Closers The SCRATCH-OFFS glam it up with some raucous sonic action, with a healthy dose of punk - keeping the fun going til midnight & beyond!

WORT DJ Axolotl of the GLOBAL REVOLUTIONS radio show gets things going when the doors open and spins between bands!

*Global Revolutions on WORT 89.9 FM on Facebook

AND as always we'll have one of WORT's famous RAFFLES!! We've got some Incredible Prizes, including pairs of CONCERT TICKETS! : BILLY BRAGG - 10/6 @ Barrymore ($100 value/pair); JOHN HIATT - 10/13 @ Barrymore ($110 value/pair); ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE - 10/13 @ High Noon ($50 value/pair) + *CONNIPTION & IRON METAL JACKSON 12/21 - @ Crystal Corner ($20 value/pair) *heavy rock/metal package; PLUS gift certificates from MAD CITY MUSIC!, and WORT merch/swag!

*Giveaways will happen between bands.

**Donations at the door of $10 or more will receive a raffle ticket (more raffle tix will be available for purchase)