RSVP for Scratchboard with Drama

media release: Scratchboard with Drama with Rhonda Nass

590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578

Thursday-Saturday, March 27-29, 2025 | 9a-4p all days | Deadline to register: March 23, 2025

$250 + $15 materials fee

Ages 18+

Hotel packages available! Courtesy of our sponsor, Holiday Inn Express

Students will learn a step by step process of creating a dramatic final artwork by using an xacto knife blade to scratch away varying amounts of a black ink top layer, to expose various light to dark values beneath through their controlled scratching. They will see contemporary scratchboard art/artists’ works. They will begin a work using their chosen subject matter and work at their chosen pace to complete enough in class to have confidence to finish the work with excellence in their own space, at their own pace, beyond the workshop timeframe. They will learn how skilled they are!

Included in kit fee: Knife and blade, scratchboard boards, tracing and transfer papers, rag, sandpaper

Artist bio: Rhonda Nass creates graphite, scratchboard, colored pencil and acrylic works for private, gallery, museum and corporate collections and is published internationally. Her drawings and paintings can be viewed at www.rnass.com with self-published books, Gifts From the Earth (graphite) and Scratchings of a Madwoman (colored pencil) available via contact info on the website.