media release: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is trying to help teens and families in their community become healthier and more connected in a world with instant access to screens.

The church will present the documentary Screenagers Wednesday, November 5, at 6:15 p.m. to members of the church and community at Good Shepherd’s Verona campus, 7025 County Highway PD, in Verona. The documentary explores the impact of screen technology on youth and offers parents and families solutions that work.

Physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston made Screenagers when she was struggling with her own two kids about screen time. Kids spend on average 6.5 hours a day on screens, which doesn’t include classroom or homework. Boys on average spend the equivalent of 1.5 days on video games every week. Recent studies show screen time increases dopamine production and causes behavior that mimics addiction. Hearing how other parents were equally overwhelmed, Ruston realized this is one of the biggest, unexplored parenting issues of our time.

Each screening is a family-oriented event. Parents and their children aged Kindergarten-High School are welcome to attend together.

A version of the documentary created by Ruston focused on families with children in elementary school will be shown at the Verona campus Sunday, November 9 at 11:15 a.m.

“This shorter screening covers concerns that students and families with elementary children engage with such as wearable devices, screen time, video games, smart phone and social media pressures,” said Emily Gold, assistant director for children’s ministry at Good Shepherd.

This screening is for families with elementary students. Lunch will be provided, along with childcare for children or younger siblings ages 3 years old - Kindergarten.