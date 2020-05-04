press release: Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age—Delany Ruston’s award-winning 2016 film—was the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and offer parents and families proven solutions. In this free showing of Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER, we follow Delaney as she finds herself at a loss on how to help her own teens as they struggle with their emotional wellbeing. She sets out to understand these challenges in our current screen-filled society, and how we, as parents and educators, can empower teens to overcome mental health challenges and build emotional agility, communication savvy, and stress resilience.

This event is free to the public — everyone is welcome!

Please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/screenagers-next-chapter- tickets-96975906547. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@galined.com or 608-841-1053.