Scrunchies, Fire Heads, Space Tugboat

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: NO COAST PRESENTS!

SCRUNCHIES

Minneapolis power punk rock with some slight 90s grunge vibes. Fuzzy tones with huge hooks! Absolutely stunning and crushing live! For fans of Jawbreaker, Big Eyes, Hole, Green River, Babes In Toyland, The Distillers, ETC.

Features members of Kitten Forever, Bruise Violet, & Condominium!

FIRE HEADS

Madison punk quartet. Coachwhips meets Motorhead scorch rock.

Members of The Hussy, Dumb Vision, Proud Parents, ETC.

SPACE TUGBOAT

Post-punk garage rock from Madison with some synthy sonics! A hint of glam rock in there as well! Opening the show at 10 sharp!

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-251-9964
