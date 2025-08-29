DJs S^Cube, FNÜ

media release: You’re officially invited to the most over-the-top fake wedding of the season. Think full-on filmy glam, nonstop dancing, and absolutely zero responsibilities.

Channel your inner Bollywood star with full shaadi energy in the club featuring nonstop Bollywood beats, a splash of Punjabi, EDM, and thumka-worthy remixes. Zero Aunties. Zero Uncles. – Just you and your crew dressed to kill, dancing guilt-free.