DJs S^Cube, FNÜ

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: You’re officially invited to the most over-the-top fake wedding of the season. Think full-on filmy glam, nonstop dancing, and absolutely zero responsibilities.

Channel your inner Bollywood star with full shaadi energy in the club featuring nonstop Bollywood beats, a splash of Punjabi, EDM, and thumka-worthy remixes. Zero Aunties. Zero Uncles. – Just you and your crew dressed to kill, dancing guilt-free.

