Sculpey Jewelry 101

media release: Welcome to the wide world of polymer clay jewelry! This studio will cover intermediary techniques for polymer clay, so it's perfect for those already familiar with the medium, but still accessible for those with no prior experience.

Participants will learn how to create faux-stone effects, incorporate oven safe materials like metal and glass, and apply a myriad of finishing techniques for cured polymer clay (e.g. using a rotary tool, sanding, gluing, painting, and polishing).

This studio is 3 hours long, and participants will leave with a pair of stud earrings, a pair of dangle earrings, and a pendant for a necklace.