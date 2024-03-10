media release: Salon Piano Series celebrates its 10th anniversary with acclaimed new artists and favorites from past seasons. As always, audiences will enjoy the intimate salon concert setting for a take-your-breath-away experience!

Each pianist revels in the chance to play unique heirloom instruments restored in the renowned Farley's workshop. Personalizing the experience further, performers provide reflections on their selections and give masterclasses that the public is invited to observe for free. All concerts and masterclasses are held at Farley’s House of Pianos in Madison.

Celebrate ten years of extraordinary salon concerts! Season tickets are on sale at salonpianoseries.org, as are individual concert tickets.

Se-Hee Jin, Sunday, March 10 at 4:00pm

Dr. Jin is acclaimed for her keen musical intelligence and exquisite sensitivity as a recitalist. She founded the American Living Composer Series, featuring solo piano music representing different nationalities and cultures. Program includes Bach, Rachmaninoff, Harbison, and Likhuta.

Season tickets are $250 for seven concerts. Individual tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance, $10 student tickets are available online only. Purchase tickets online at salonpianoseries.org or in person at Farley’s House of Pianos. Service fees apply.