Sea Shanties

media release: Join sea shanty singer, actor, and tall ships captain Tom Kastle for a rousing workshop on the shanties and ballads of the Great Lakes and the seas beyond. Tom has toured throughout the States and from the Netherlands to New Zealand collecting songs and stories and taught the shanty class at Old Town School in Chicago for years before shanties went viral.

He will give an overview of shanties, how they are used aboard ship, and how they fit into our Great Lakes maritime history. Tom will teach you easy to learn shanties to sing together and go over ways to make these tunes your own and to improvise words and ideas. This is a great workshop to learn more about shanty singing whether you are a novice or an aficionado. Workshop from 2:00 pm to 4 pm. A maritime concert follows from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm!

Suggested donation for the workshop: $20

Suggested donation for the concert: $10

Suggested donation for both: $25