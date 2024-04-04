Sea Shanty Sing with Andreas Transø
to
Awildan Distilling, Sun Prairie 5353 Maly Road Suite D, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Awildan Distilling hosts a sea shanty sing the first Thursday of every month!
Song books provided. No experience necessary. No talent necessary. We just gather together and sing these fun old work songs (and more than a few songs about whisky).
Join song leader Andreas Transø for high spirits and great fun! Bring a drum or something to be done during the songs. And an instrument for dance tunes between the singing.