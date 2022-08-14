Sea String

Ernest Hüpeden’s Painted Forest, Valton E846 Painted Forest Drive, Valton, Wisconsin 53968

press release:

Sunday, August 14﻿

11am -1pm: Visualizing Vocalizations with Soundwave Portraits 

Explore the Uniqueness of the Human Voice through Art

Join Bernie Traversari, Director of Science Outreach to make your personal soundwave portrait. Explore the characteristics of the human voice and recognize that our voice is like our own fingerprints – unique in every way! ALL AGES are welcome.

﻿1pm - 3pm: Music by Sea String-Trace Johnson & Sahada Buckley

﻿Cello, Violin & electronics 

Info

Music
608-663-2333
