Sea String
Ernest Hüpeden’s Painted Forest, Valton E846 Painted Forest Drive, Valton, Wisconsin 53968
press release:
Sunday, August 14
11am -1pm: Visualizing Vocalizations with Soundwave Portraits
Explore the Uniqueness of the Human Voice through Art
Join Bernie Traversari, Director of Science Outreach to make your personal soundwave portrait. Explore the characteristics of the human voice and recognize that our voice is like our own fingerprints – unique in every way! ALL AGES are welcome.
1pm - 3pm: Music by Sea String-Trace Johnson & Sahada Buckley
Cello, Violin & electronics