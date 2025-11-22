Seán Dagher
Awildan Distilling, Sun Prairie 5353 Maly Road Suite D, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release:Seán Dagher is an ward-winning singer and composer, renowned for his sea shanties with Ubisoft video games Assassin’s Creed and Black Flag. He is also host of the hugely popular YouTube Series, Shanty of the Week and has toured Europe, Ireland, Canada, and the US with renowned UK group, The Longest Johns.
