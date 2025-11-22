Seán Dagher

Awildan Distilling, Sun Prairie 5353 Maly Road Suite D, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release:Seán Dagher is an ward-winning singer and composer, renowned for his sea shanties with Ubisoft video games Assassin’s Creed and Black Flag. He is also host of the hugely popular YouTube Series, Shanty of the Week and has toured Europe, Ireland, Canada, and the US with renowned UK group, The Longest Johns.

Info

Awildan Distilling, Sun Prairie 5353 Maly Road Suite D, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music
Google Calendar - Seán Dagher - 2025-11-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Seán Dagher - 2025-11-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Seán Dagher - 2025-11-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Seán Dagher - 2025-11-22 19:00:00 ical