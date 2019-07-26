press release: ArtLitLab welcomes Madison's Sean Michael Dargan performing some of his greatest hits solo on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Sean Michael Dargan is almost too tall, standing six feet, four inches in his favorite black-and-white saddle shoes. His penchant for two-tone footwear and bow ties dates back to high school, although the nuns at St. Camillus Catholic School say there were obvious signs as early as fourth grade.

These fashion choices left him with very few dates during his formative years, so he had ample time to practice his guitar playing, singing and songwriting -- passions he acquired after setting aside his highland bagpipes, much to the delight of the entire neighborhood.

Sean Michael been a stay-at-home dad for over ten years, but for the 20 years prior he was a nationally-touring musician. On a good day he writes and plays pop rock in the vein of the Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms. Guitar and voice are his main instruments, but if you’re not nice he’ll go get his bagpipes out again.