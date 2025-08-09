Sean Michael Dargan (album release)

× Expand Jim Barnard The Sean Michael Dargan Trio and instruments. Sean Michael Dargan Trio

media release: Dazzle Camouflage is Sean Michael Dargan’s eighth full length album in 30+ years of making music. This is a collection of 12 new, original songs, featuring his long-time band (Joe Lampe, bass; Bill Guetschow, drums), and it resonates with the thoughtful, stylish power pop you’ve come to expect from SMD. Come celebrate the release with an intimate, early show at the hip, new Rotunda Cafe on Saturday 9 August, 7:30pm.