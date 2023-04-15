Sean Michael Dargan Trio (album release), Wendy Bugatti

media release: $10 Cover.

Sean Michael Dargan is almost too tall, standing six feet, four inches in his favorite black-and-white saddle shoes. On a good day he writes and plays pop rock in the vein of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms. Guitar and voice are his main instruments, but if you’re not nice he’ll go get out his bagpipes.

His sixth album, A Little Bit Distracted... drops on 15 April 2023 to some anticipated acclaim. The full-length features twelve new original SMD songs, plus a remake of an old favorite from his 1994 debut, now with a horn section! SMD handles the guitars and lead vocals, and is joined by longtime bandmates: drummer Bill Guestchow and bassist Joe Lampe, plus guest B3 player Aaron Scholz.

The record was recorded in Madison's own Audio For The Arts by the fabulous Audrey Martinovich, mixed by Jeff Covert at Wally Cleaver's Recording in Fredericksburg, VA, and co-produced by SMD and his long-time BFF Chris Bonner.