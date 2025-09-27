Sean Michael Dargan Trio, BingBong

× Expand Jim Barnard A close-up of Sean Michael Dargan Trio. Sean Michael Dargan Trio

media release: Sean Michael Dargan is almost too tall, standing six feet, four inches in his favorite black-and-white saddle shoes. On a good day he writes and plays pop rock in the vein of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms. Guitar and voice are his main instruments, but if you’re not nice he’ll go get his bagpipes. He’s performing with his trio and has recently released his sixth studio album, “A Little Bit Distracted…”

As openers, BingBong brings their special form of power pop.

$10 cover.21+.