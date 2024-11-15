Sean Michael Dargan Trio, Brian Daly
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Jim Barnard
A close-up of Sean Michael Dargan Trio.
Sean Michael Dargan Trio
media release: Sean Michael Dargan is almost too tall, standing six feet, four inches in his favorite black-and-white saddle shoes. On a good day he writes and plays pop rock in the vein of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms. Guitar and voice are his main instruments, but if you’re not nice he’ll go get out his bagpipes.
Brian Daly opens.
