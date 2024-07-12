× Expand Jim Barnard A close-up of Sean Michael Dargan Trio. Sean Michael Dargan Trio

media release: Fridays during the summer, Brittingham Boats hosts Burgers on the Bay in which you can paddle out to our Burger Barge to get your food and listen to live music rocking out on our floating stage!

Grill open 5 pm, music 6 pm. This event is open to the community.

On the floating BAND BARGE: Sean Michael Dargan Trio “Sean is almost too tall, standing six feet, four inches in his favorite black-and-white saddle shoes. On a good day he writes and plays pop rock in the vein of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms.”