7:30 pm on 12/28 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 12/29-30 ($20-$15) and 5:30, 8 and 10:30 pm, 12/31 ($50-$30).

media release: Originally from New Orleans, Sean Patton is a comedian, writer, storyteller, and performer based in New York. Patton has appeared on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and his Comedy Central Half Hour and album were released in 2013. Additionally, Patton has appeared on @midnight, This Is Not Happening, What’s Your F@#king Deal?!, Viceland’s Flophouse and Party Legends, as well as IFC’s Maron, Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer, and TruTV’s Those Who Can’t.

Patton’s most recent album King Scorpio was released December 2021 to critical acclaim, and Patton’s first hour-long special – Number One – premiered on Peacock early December 2022, with The Comedy Bureau declaring: “Patton is simultaneously one of the best tale weavers, then also has one of the most colorful imaginations in all of comedy these days.”