× Expand Mindy Tucker A close-up of Sean Patton. Sean Patton

7 pm on 2/5 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 2/6-7. $24-$18.

media release: Sean Patton is a comedian based in New York, by way of New Orleans. He began doing stand-up in the Crescent City and has since performed in comedy clubs and festivals across the world, including The Melbourne International Comedy Festival (2011, 2018), The Glasgow Comedy fest (2016), the Dublin Comedy fest (2017), and The Edinburgh Fringe (2017, 2019). Other festivals appearances include SXSW (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022), The Moontower comedy festival (2012, 2013, 2014, 2019), Just for Laughs Chicago (2013), Just for Laughs Toronto (2013) and Just for Laughs Montreal (2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2018). He’s performed on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham (2009), Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2010), Conan (2011, 2013), and Comedy Central’s The Half Hour (2013). More recently, He’s been on @midnight (2014, 2015), The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail (2015), This Is Not Happening (2015, 2017, 2019), Showtime’s Live from SXSW (2017), TruTv’s Comedy Knockout (2016, 2017, 2018), and This week at the Comedy Cellar (2018, 2019, 2020).

In 2019 he released his second album Scuttlebutt on Helium Records. His next album King Scorpio was released on Christmas Eve 2021 and as a special on Youtube in August 2022. His special Number One is currently streaming on peacock.

As for acting, He’s appeared on IFC’S Maron, Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer and TruTV’s Those who can’t. As of September 2024 He stars alongside Brian Jordan Alvarez, Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, and Carmen Christopher in FX’s English Teacher