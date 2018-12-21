Séance Dinner

press release: Enjoy a special coursed meal designed by The Wise's new Executive Chef Joseph Shutsa and join world famous Magician Lochlan Masters for an authentic Séance experience.

This is a theatrical recreation of a Victorian era Séance that will leave you speechless. Let Masters transport you on a journey through darkness that will mystify, amaze, and send chills up your spine. You'll not only be a guest, but a participant in this unique, otherworldly adventure.

6-9pm, December 21, The Wise / HotelRED, 1501 Monroe Street

$90