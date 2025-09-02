media release: Search for common ground with celebrated rural storyteller Jerry Apps as he shares stories of farming community residents and issues they face from his award-winning Ames County Novel Series. Well-known for his farm-life memoirs and agricultural histories, Apps weaves real-life rural and environmental issues into his award-winning series. Drawing from his own experiences as a farm boy and county extension agent, fact and fiction come together to set the stage in each Ames County Novel, including in the newest, "Seeds of Suspicion". In "Seeds of Suspicion", a County Extension Agent searches for solutions between industrialized mega farms and family-run farms after a rock crashes into a public meeting and tears open simmering unrest. Registration is suggested for this free book talk event. A signing will follow.