Searching for Spiral Structure in the Milky Way: A Wisconsin Story

media release: Lecture by professor Robert Benjamin, UW-Whitewater

Figuring out the structure of our own galaxy from the inside is a difficult astronomical problem, but both the first evidence, from 60 years ago, that our Milky Way is a spiral galaxy as well as some of the latest knowledge we have of that structure have been worked out by Wisconsin astronomers. Bob Benjamin will bring us up to date on the structure of the Milky Way.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. If you plan to attend in person please be aware that masks are required and attendance will be limited. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later. For more information, see our website: spaceplace.org.