Seasaw, Tigera, Drive-a-Tron

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Seasaw, a duo based in Madison, is Meg Golz (drums, synth, vocals) and Eve Wilczewski (guitar, vocals). Seasaw's music is the product of two best friends continually exploring all of the ways they can construct a singular, sarcastic indie rock sound. This show is sure to feature many new songs from their recently released album  ‘Projecting’,

This show also features Milwaukee based Tigera and Madison’s own Drive-A-Tron. $10 Cover.

608-249-4333
