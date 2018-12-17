Season of Light

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Monday, December 17-Wednesday, December 19:  6:30-7:30 PM; Wednesday, December 19:  7:45-8:45 PM  

Tickets are on sale now!

Join us for this delightful multicultural program which will lead you through the discovery of many basic astronomy concepts as you explore the holiday traditions of several cultures and religions. We’ll also give you a tour of the current night sky, helping you to find planets and constellations.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.

608-663-6102
