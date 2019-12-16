Season of Light

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Monday-Tuesday at 6:30 pm; Wednesday at 6:30 and 7:45 pm.

Season of Light

Join us for this delightful multicultural program which will lead you through the discovery of many basic astronomy concepts as you explore the holiday traditions of several cultures and religions. We will also explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold-out shows.

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
