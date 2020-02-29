Season Tee-Off Party
Odana Hills Golf Course 4635 Odana Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: We're teeing off the 2020 golf season with a party and you're invited! Meet the pros, win prizes and purchase your Season Pass and Loyalty Card at a 10% discount at this one-day event! That could be more than a $140 in savings!
- Try your luck in a Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contest on our full swing golf simulators to try to win a free foursome with carts and lunch for everyone in your group! There are prizes for both men and women winners!
- Meet and greet with the best leagues and associations Madison golf has to offer!
- Meet and greet with your 2020 Golf Madison Parks professional staff.
- Meet PGA Teaching Professional Sue Shapcott of Change Golf Instruction.
- Guess our 2020 Opening Date for a chance to win a free foursome with carts plus lunch for everyone in your group!
- Everyone goes home with a FREE driving range bucket coupon to be used at Yahara, Monona or Odana in 2020 courtesy of Golf Madison Parks!
- Other great games and prizes as well!
- Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Can’t make it to the party? No worries! We are offering those who can’t make it in person to the party, a 7% discount on 2020 Season Passes and Loyalty Cards by calling into Odana Hills (608-266-4724) on Sunday March 1 from 10:00am-3:00pm. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to golf for less in 2020!