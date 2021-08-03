Seasoned Vets

press release: $7

Join us August 3rd as Madison Comedy Week presents some of the seasoned veterans of comedy that are a part of this year's festival! This will be a show with some of the best comedians on the festival, you won't want to miss it!

Taking the stage at the Bur Oak will be: Johnny Beehner, Natasha Pearl Hansen, Vickie Lynn, David Schendlinger, Charlie Kojis, Brandon Kirkman Nick Ledesma, Lucia Whalen

Nick Lynch

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda!