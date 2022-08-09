Seasoned Vets Showcase

press release: This show is a regular staple of the Madison Comedy Week festival and celebrates our most decorated seasoned veterans of comedy. These folks have put blood, sweat, and tears into this noble pursuit of making a career out of laughter, and the results will definitely show. Come laugh with us, and enjoy the labor of some of our festival’s funniest comics.

Featuring Esteban Touma (Comedy Central, NPR), Yoni Heisler, Charlie Kojis, Nick Lynch, David Schendlinger, and Raegan Niemela. Hosted by Shawn Vasquez

$7 online in advance, $10 door.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!