Seasoned Vets Showcase

media release: Madison Comedy Week is in its 6th year and will take place from August 4 - 10 this year!

Join us as we celebrate the Seasoned Veterans of comedy well past their bedtime.

These comedians come from all walks of life, with some of them having been involved in comedy longer than some of the "Fresh Faces" of this year's fest have been on earth. But this is NOT a show about age - these comics are specifically sharp, cunning, witty, and highly enjoyable. The title is more about their level of experience and talent in what they do, and added bonus: they're all still great to look at.

This show is always an absolute blast with comedy enjoyable for all ages, served by seasoned veterans of comedy, life, and having a good time.

Join us at the Bur Oak at 9pm, Tuesday, August 6! Doors at 8:30 after Fresh Faces Showcase. Tickets $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Double header tickets available for 7 & 9pm shows (see: Fresh Faces Showcase)

Tyson Purcell (Madison) [The Moth, Story Slam]

Vanessa Tortolano (Madison) [Comedy on State, Monkey Business Improv]

Johnny Beehner (Madison) [The Tonight Show with David Letterman]

Mia Wilson (NYC) [New York Comedy Club]

Josh Di Donato (Chicago) [Home Improvement]

Mike Mercury (Wisconsin) [The Comedy Store]

Conor Cawley (Chicago) [Don't Tell Comedy]

David Schendlinger (Madison) [Alan Thicke Show]