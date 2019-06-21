press release: This summer, United Way of Dane County is mobilizing nearly 500 #champions4change during our Seasons of Caring: “Day of Action” on June 21. The Summer Season of Caring, one of four throughout the year, will take place on the summer solstice (the longest day of the year!), and is hosted by United Way of Dane County in partnership with other local nonprofits.

There are dozens of volunteer opportunities to choose from, including trail clearing at the Human Society, pantry assistance at The River Food Pantry and home chores for older adults at Heartland Hospice. Anyone who is interested can sign up for projects as individuals or teams.

All open slots are listed here.

Be a #champion4change for the education, financial stability and health of

everyone in Dane County. Please contact Sam Rosenbloom at sam.rosenbloom@uwdc.org if you’d like to receive more information on these upcoming events.